10-month-old girl safely recovered after alleged abduction

Nalaya’s safe return has offered a sigh of relief to the family and the local community, who were closely following the case

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
An Amber alert has been cancelled after safe recovery of 10-month-old Nalaya Crew after allegedly getting kidnapped in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The girl was believed to be kidnapped by a distant family member, Michelle Hemphill, and her boyfriend Timothy Lee Smith Jr., according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

An Amber Alert was immediately issued after the kidnapping incident occurred.

On Sunday, November 16, police confirmed that Nalaya was “located unharmed and has been reunited with her mother.”

Both the suspects Hemphill and Smith have been arrested. Crew’s family believed that she was in danger with Hemphill, mentioning that Hemphill was homeless and “has no means” to provide for her.

According to authorities, Hemphill was last spotted entering a blue minivan believed to have been driven by Smith near the 6600 block of Monroe Road.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department urged anyone with clues that may help find the child and immediately launched a probe.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping and the suspects’ motives.

CMPD did not mention where Crew was found or if she sustained any injury or not.

Nalaya’s safe return has offered a sigh of relief to the family and the local community, who were closely following the case.

As the case resolves, police expressed gratitude to the public helping them in the child's recovery and urged the citizens to immediately contact police after noticing any suspicious activity.

