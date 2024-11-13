'Upset' from divorce driver takes lives of 35 people in China

Police have detained a Chinese man who rammed his car into the sports complex crowd in Zhuhai, killing 35 people and severely injuring dozens of others.
According to Hindustan Times, Zhuhai police, in a statement released on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, said that the suspect identified as Mr. Fan was upset over his divorce and was mentally disturbed.
As per the initial investigation, the man who killed 35 people and injured 43 others at Zhuhai Sports Centre on Monday night was frustrated over the property dispute following his divorce.
The police detained Fan shortly after the attack and is being treated for the injuries, which are believed to be self-inflicted.
Moreover, the authorities have not released any information regarding the victims of the attack, even though the government has blocked the online searches about the incident because the Guangdong province city is currently hosting the People's Liberation Army's aviation exhibition.
However, the videos circulated on social media showed horrific scenes after the incident. Dozens of people could be seen lying on the sports complex track that is usually used by residents for running, exercising, dancing, and playing soccer.
Following the fatal incident, police placed barricades at the sports complex entrance on Tuesday, and people left the bouquets and lit up candles by an adjacent square.