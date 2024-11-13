Sergio Pérez shares REAL reason for staying in Red Bull after ‘challenges’

Sergio Pérez has shared an unusual reason for working with Red Bull despite all the criticism and “challenges.”
The Mexican driver had a terrible season this year in Formula One, which ignited a lot of retirement talks.
He opened up about the negative trolls and how he handled them during a chat with GQ.
Sergio said, “It’s how the sport is. You have one, two bad races, a lot of negative talk about you and so on. But it’s also something in the culture of the team as well—with Red Bull. The surrounding talk, the contract talks and so on. It’s just part of the game.”
The Red Bull driver added, “I had an opportunity, two opportunities, to change teams. When I looked at it, I thought, I really love the challenge I have at Red Bull. It’s a massive challenge being Max’s team-mate. It’s a challenge that basically trains you for all of it.”
He shared that the real reason why he wants to stay with the team is because he wants to spend the “last part” his career with “the top.”
However, Sergio has made no announcement of his future retirement plans.
Next Grand Prix will take place in Las Vegas on November 24, 2024.