Lamine Yamal opens up about his viral baby picture with Lionel Messi

Lamine Yamal opens up about his viral baby picture with Lionel Messi
Lamine Yamal opens up about his viral baby picture with Lionel Messi

Lamine Yamal has revealed his honest reaction on his viral baby photos with football legend Lionel Messi.

According to Sportskeeda, Barcelona teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has commented on a photo of himself as a baby being carried in the arms of club legend Lionel Messi that went viral a year ago.

In December 2007, a young Messi was photographed bathing a baby Yamal in the dressing room of the Camp Nou in Barcelona for a charity calendar photoshoot.

The image resurfaced nearly 17 years later after Lamine Yamal's father, Mounir Nasraoui, posted it on Instagram in July 2024 with the caption, 'The beginning of two legends.

Since then, Yamal has been mesmerizing fans with his dribbling ability and creativity, which have earned him comparisons to Lionel Messi.

In a recent interview, the 8-year-old said, "The truth is I’m surprised because Messi is holding me in his arms, and I’m not even looking at him, I don’t know what I was doing, but I’m very happy to have the photo with the best player in history."

Lamine Yamal, who rose through Barcelona's famed academy, has made a name for himself at the Catalan club since breaking into the first team. He played a key role in their domestic treble triumph during the 2024-25 campaign.

Related
Read more : Sports

Portland revives Fire name for new WNBA expansion team
Portland revives Fire name for new WNBA expansion team
The Portland Fire will officially join the WNBA next season, along with another new team called the Toronto Tempo

Lamine Yamal under investigation over alleged use of dwarfs at birthday party
Lamine Yamal under investigation over alleged use of dwarfs at birthday party
Yamal threw a glamorous birthday party in Olivella with guests including music artists like Bizarrap, Bad Gyal and Quenvedo

Manchester City renews Puma deal in historic Premier League agreement
Manchester City renews Puma deal in historic Premier League agreement
City said that their partnership with Puma has led to the highest sales in the club's history worldwide

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. reveals favourite footballer between dad, Lamine Yamal
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. reveals favourite footballer between dad, Lamine Yamal
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. believes Lamine Yamal hasn't 'won' anything yet compared to his dad

Lewis Hamilton pens heartfelt note for Reece James after Club World Cup win
Lewis Hamilton pens heartfelt note for Reece James after Club World Cup win
Lewis Hamilton ‘proud of’ Reece James after Chelsea’s FIFA Club World Cup victory

Chinese swimmers targeted with intensive doping tests ahead of 2025 WAC
Chinese swimmers targeted with intensive doping tests ahead of 2025 WAC
The Aquatics Integrity Unit unveiled a shocking number of doping tests being conducted on Chinese swimmers

Cristiano Ronaldo weigh in on Jorge Jesus becoming Al Nassr's new head coach

Cristiano Ronaldo weigh in on Jorge Jesus becoming Al Nassr's new head coach
The CR7's Saudi club Al Nassr has entered a new chapter with a Jorge Jesus as the head coach

Cameron Brink injury comeback gets huge update as Sparks share positive news
Cameron Brink injury comeback gets huge update as Sparks share positive news
Cameron Brink injured her left knee and tore her ACL during a game against the Connecticut Sun in June last year