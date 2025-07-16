Lamine Yamal opens up about his viral baby picture with Lionel Messi

Lamine Yamal has revealed his honest reaction on his viral baby photos with football legend Lionel Messi.
According to Sportskeeda, Barcelona teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has commented on a photo of himself as a baby being carried in the arms of club legend Lionel Messi that went viral a year ago.
In December 2007, a young Messi was photographed bathing a baby Yamal in the dressing room of the Camp Nou in Barcelona for a charity calendar photoshoot.
The image resurfaced nearly 17 years later after Lamine Yamal's father, Mounir Nasraoui, posted it on Instagram in July 2024 with the caption, 'The beginning of two legends.
Since then, Yamal has been mesmerizing fans with his dribbling ability and creativity, which have earned him comparisons to Lionel Messi.
In a recent interview, the 8-year-old said, "The truth is I’m surprised because Messi is holding me in his arms, and I’m not even looking at him, I don’t know what I was doing, but I’m very happy to have the photo with the best player in history."
Lamine Yamal, who rose through Barcelona's famed academy, has made a name for himself at the Catalan club since breaking into the first team. He played a key role in their domestic treble triumph during the 2024-25 campaign.