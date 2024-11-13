Sci-Tech

Guardian leaves Elon Musk’s X amid racism and conspiracy concerns

Elon Musk called British news publisher ‘irrelevant’ after it announced to quit social media platform X

  • by Web Desk
  • November 13, 2024
Guardian leaves Elon Musk’s X amid racism and conspiracy concerns
Guardian leaves Elon Musk’s X amid racism and conspiracy concerns

British news publisher The Guardian has announced that they will no longer post on Elon Musk’s social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

According to the British newspaper, it said on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, that it will not post content on its official X account as the benefits of the platform are now outweighed by “disturbing content, racism,” and conspiracy theories.

The Guardian wrote in an editorial on its website, “We wanted to let readers know that we will no longer post on any official Guardian editorial accounts on the social media site X. This is something we have been considering for a while given the often disturbing content promoted or found on the platform, including far-right conspiracy theories and racism.”

“The US presidential election campaign served only to underline what we have considered for a long time: that X is a toxic media platform and that its owner, Elon Musk, has been able to use its influence to shape political discourse,” it added.

Moreover, the EU and several anti-hate speech groups have been criticising the richest person in the world for the content standards since he bought it in 2022.

The self-declared “free speech absolutist” after taking over the platform reinstated banned accounts of conspiracy theorists, far-right activists, extremists, and hate speakers.

Meanwhile, Tesla and Space X owners reacted to a British newspaper decision and wrote on X, “They are irrelevant."

Musk, who was recently named as the head of the new government efficiency department by US 47th-elected President Donald Trump, claims that he is defending freedom of speech on his social media platform.

Vitamin D can lower blood pressure in obese adults, study

Vitamin D can lower blood pressure in obese adults, study

Selena Gomez confirms return to ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’

Selena Gomez confirms return to ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’
Hugh Jackman to test public reaction with ‘soft launch’ of relationship with Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman to test public reaction with ‘soft launch’ of relationship with Sutton Foster
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer

Sci-Tech News

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Google tests removing EU News from search results
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Instagram to roll-out AI powered image generator
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Meta responds to EU concerns with new ad personalization choices for users
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
WhatsApp simplifies media sharing with revamped gallery and HD options
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Stunning meteor shower to illuminate night sky THIS November
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Instagram scraps 'frustrating' feature after user backlash
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Tech leaders gather in Lisbon for Web Summit 2024
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Microsoft Outlook gets fresh look with AI driven adaptive themes
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
WhatsApp adds more control over calls and messaging in latest update
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Instagram adds new boosting options for post formats
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Crew-8 astronauts decline to comment on splashdown medical controversy
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Instagram fixes annoying ‘rug pull’ feature that disappeares videos while watching