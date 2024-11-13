Guardian leaves Elon Musk’s X amid racism and conspiracy concerns

British news publisher The Guardian has announced that they will no longer post on Elon Musk’s social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
According to the British newspaper, it said on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, that it will not post content on its official X account as the benefits of the platform are now outweighed by “disturbing content, racism,” and conspiracy theories.
The Guardian wrote in an editorial on its website, “We wanted to let readers know that we will no longer post on any official Guardian editorial accounts on the social media site X. This is something we have been considering for a while given the often disturbing content promoted or found on the platform, including far-right conspiracy theories and racism.”
“The US presidential election campaign served only to underline what we have considered for a long time: that X is a toxic media platform and that its owner, Elon Musk, has been able to use its influence to shape political discourse,” it added.
Moreover, the EU and several anti-hate speech groups have been criticising the richest person in the world for the content standards since he bought it in 2022.
The self-declared “free speech absolutist” after taking over the platform reinstated banned accounts of conspiracy theorists, far-right activists, extremists, and hate speakers.
Meanwhile, Tesla and Space X owners reacted to a British newspaper decision and wrote on X, “They are irrelevant."
Musk, who was recently named as the head of the new government efficiency department by US 47th-elected President Donald Trump, claims that he is defending freedom of speech on his social media platform.