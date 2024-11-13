Melania Trump to break tradition: Will not move to White House full-time

Donald Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, will most likely not move to the White House permanently during her husband’s second term in the office.
As per CNN sources, Melania will most likely break the tradition of moving permanently to Washington and will take on her high-profile role of first lady in her own unique way.
The first representation of her official decision was when she decided not to meet outgoing first lady Jill Biden and President Biden, along with the newly-elected president, in the White House on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.
The news agency sources cited that she did not join Trump during the Wednesday meeting due to a scheduling conflict related to her book promotion.
Melania, who spent her first term as first lady while redefyning her role, has given clear signals that this time she is ready to take on an even more independent role.
During her recent friendly interview with Fox News, she said, “I’m not anxious because this time is different. I have much more experience and much more knowledge. I was in the White House before. When you go in, you know exactly what to expect.”
Moreover, according to the report, she would spend more time at Trump Tower in New York to be close to her son, Barron.
She told Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt in October 2024, “I could not say I’m an empty nester. I don’t feel that way. It was his (Barron) decision to come here, that he wants to be in New York, study in New York, and live in his home, and I respect that.”
“He’s enjoying his college days. I hope he will have a great experience because his life is very different than any other 18- or 19-year-old child,” she further added.
CNN sources familiar with the matter have cited that Melania will spend her more time between New York City and Palm Beach and Florida instead of Washington. However, she would still attend major events that align with her priorities and would have her own platform and goals as the First Lady.