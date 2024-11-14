World

World's largest coral discovered in Pacific Ocean: ‘Visible from space’

Scientists discovered 300-year-old and 34-meter-wide coral in the remote Solomon Islands

  • by Web Desk
  • November 14, 2024


The largest and three hundred-year-old coral have been discovered in the southwest Pacific Ocean.

According to BBC, the scientists have found mega coral, which is made up of millions of tiny creatures connected together to form one organism other than a reef in the remote Solomon Islands.

As per the research team, the largest coral of the world is 34 m wide, 32 m long, and 5.5 m high, bigger than a blue whale.

The National Geographic Pristine Seas team who discovered the mega coral asserted that it is almost three times larger than the previous record holder largest coral and is so big that it is visible from space.

National Geographic explorer Enric Sala, founder of the Pristine Seas project, said, “Just when we think there is nothing left to discover on planet Earth, we find a massive coral made of nearly a billion little polyps, pulsing with life and colour. This is a significant scientific discovery, like finding the world’s tallest tree.”

The coral was uncovered during a research expedition to the Solomon Islands that began in October 2024, while the discovery was announced at UN climate talks COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, the megastructure of the “architect” of the seas that has survived environmental changes for three centuries is now under the threat of climate change.

Mr. Trevor Manemahaga, climate minister for the Solomon Islands at the COP29, told the BBC, “We want the world to know that this is a special place and it needs to be protected.”

“We rely mostly on marine resources for economic survival, so coral is very, very important... And it's very crucial and critical for our economy to make sure our coral is not exploited,” he added.

To note, as per the World Economic Forum, coral reefs provide livelihood to around one billion people in the world through tourism, fishing, and more.

Pharrell Williams clears air on hating Taylor Swift: ‘I love her’

Pharrell Williams clears air on hating Taylor Swift: ‘I love her’
World's largest coral discovered in Pacific Ocean: ‘Visible from space’

World's largest coral discovered in Pacific Ocean: ‘Visible from space’
Kelly Clarkson adds country flair to Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Please Please Please’

Kelly Clarkson adds country flair to Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Please Please Please’
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary

Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary

World News

Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Brazil Supreme Court bomb blast: One dead in explosive attack
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Pakistan's Punjab takes action against world's worst smog with new plan
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Melania Trump to break tradition: Will not move to White House full-time
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
2024 Booker Prize: Samantha Harvey wins award for space story 'Orbital'
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
UAE renames National Day celebrations to 'Eid Al Etihad'
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
German athletes balance between hot air balloons to claim slackline world record
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Nigeria faces growing hunger crisis amid floods
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Kazakhstan's Ile-Balkhash Reserve welcomes first pair of tigers in 70 years
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
'Upset' from divorce driver takes lives of 35 people in China
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Virgin Australia grounds flights to and from Bali amid Volcano eruption
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
Donald Trump gives major role to Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy in ‘government’
Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone celebrate 6th wedding anniversary
THIS hidden masterpiece beat global giants to claim world building of the year