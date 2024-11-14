Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo turns into cameraman with cool recording glasses

Portuguese footballer provides exclusive insights into Quinas de Ouro Gala to fans with his camera glasses

  • November 14, 2024


Five-time Ballon d’Or award winner Cristiano Ronaldo turned into a cameraman during the Quinas de Ouro Gala with his smart recording glasses.

The 39-year-old shared a video on his social media account saying, “See the world through my eyes!”

He told his followers in a video, "Guys, tonight I will record everything with my glasses,” and then took users to the event through his lens.

In a video shared on his YouTube and Instagram accounts, the soccer player interacted with his Portugal teammates and told them that he was recording everything through his glasses.

CR7 fans went crazy after seeing his video with smart glasses. A user wrote, “Mission Impossible Vibes, love it.”

Another fan added, “We got "Spy Cristiano" before gta 6.”

Meanwhile, Australian soccer player Andy Henderson asked him to use glasses to record football skills with him. He wrote, “This is AWESOME!!! Next time, use them to film football skills with me.”

Moreover, Al Nassr star also won the Platinum Quinas trophy at the Gala by the Portuguese Football Federation.

After winning the award, he said, “It is an honour to receive this trophy. I see it as a beginning. Thank you to the FPF for this award, marking a long journey filled with hard work. At 18, my dream was to earn my first cap.”

"Then I went to 25, 50, and why not 100? A round number, three digits, and then I started thinking about 150, 200, and it’s a tremendous feeling,” he further added.

Furthermore, Portugal is all set to face Poland in the Nations League clash on Saturday, November 16, 2024. 

