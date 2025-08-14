Home / Sports

Tom Brady sparks Wayne Rooney backlash over work ethic remarks

Tom Brady became a minority owner of Birmingham City Football Club two years ago

Wayne Rooney has hit back at Tom Brady's comment questioning his effort and commitment during his time as Birmingham City's head coach.

In an Amazon Prime documentary called Built In Birmingham: Brady & The Blues, the former New-England Patriots quarterback said, "I'm a little worried about our head coach's work ethic. I mean, I don't know, I don't have great instincts on that."

Speaking about Brady's remarks on his new podcast, The Wayne Rooney Show, which launches on Friday, Rooney said he was "really disappointed with the comment."

"I think Tom came in once, which was the day before a game where the days are a little bit lighter anyway, and I don't think he really understood football that well," Rooney said.

In the same series, Brady, who joined Birmingham City Football Club, as a minority owner in 2023, also criticizes the team's players, calling them "lazy and entitled."

Rooney continued, "But what he does understand is, he's a hard worker, we know that. Football is not NFL – NFL works for three months a year. Players do need rest as well, so I think he's very unfair, the way he's come out and portrayed that."

The former Everton and Manchester United striker Rooney became Birmingham's manager in October 2023 but was fired in January 2024 after the team's poor performance.

During that time, the club changed managers seven time in just 10 months.

