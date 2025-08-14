Coco Gauff advances to Cincinnati quarters-finals with impressive victory

World number two Coco Gauff reached the quarter-finals of the Cincinnati Open on Thursday, August 14.
The 21-year-old defeated Italian professional tennis player Lucia Bronzetti with scores of 6-2, 6-4.
Gauff had reached this stage after winning just one full match in straight sets and then advancing when Dayana Yastremska withdrew.
While Bronzetti had played three full matches in her previous round.
Guaff won the first set in 33 minute and also took a 2-0 lead in the second set.
Her lead was broken in the third game by Bronzetti but Bronzetti then missed a shot which allowed Guaff to hold her serve and eventually win the match.
After winning the match, Guaff expressed, "For the most part I played aggressive. Maybe there were a couple that were a little bit passive in some of those games but it's tough - the balls are super light and she wasn't giving me much pace," as per BBC Sports.
"I was just trying to play controlled but also aggressive and, for the most part, I think I did well," the player added.
Gauff will now play either Italy's Jasmine Paolini or Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in the next round.