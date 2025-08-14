Graeme Dott faces trial over child sexual abuse allegations

Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott will face a trial after being accused of sexually abusing a child.
The 48-year-old is accused of behaving in a sexually inappropriate way toward two children between 1993 and 2010.
As per multiple reports, the allegations say he behaved inappropriately towards a girl by touching her, telling her to undress and exposing himself and also that he molested a boy, made sexual comments and watched him while he was showering.
The accusations about the girl cover the years 1993 to 1996 while the accusations about the boy cover the years 2006 to 2010, both in the Glasgow region.
During an online hearing at the city's high court on Thursday, August 14, it was stated that Dott, who was not there denies the accusations against him.
His lawyer Euan Dow said, “He pleads not guilty to two charges on the indictment. The position of the accused is that the allegations are fabricated and there is no truth in any of them," as per The Independent.
Dott defeated Peter Ebdon to win the World Championship title at the Crucible in Sheffield in 2006.
A trial date has been set for August 17, 2026 and bail was continued.
Earlier this year, the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association suspended him when the charges were made public.