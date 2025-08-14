Home / Sports

Graeme Dott faces trial over child sexual abuse allegations

Graeme Dott defeated Peter Ebdon to win the World Championship title at the Crucible in Sheffield

Graeme Dott faces trial over child sexual abuse allegations
Graeme Dott faces trial over child sexual abuse allegations

Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott will face a trial after being accused of sexually abusing a child.

The 48-year-old is accused of behaving in a sexually inappropriate way toward two children between 1993 and 2010.

As per multiple reports, the allegations say he behaved inappropriately towards a girl by touching her, telling her to undress and exposing himself and also that he molested a boy, made sexual comments and watched him while he was showering.

The accusations about the girl cover the years 1993 to 1996 while the accusations about the boy cover the years 2006 to 2010, both in the Glasgow region.

During an online hearing at the city's high court on Thursday, August 14, it was stated that Dott, who was not there denies the accusations against him.

His lawyer Euan Dow said, “He pleads not guilty to two charges on the indictment. The position of the accused is that the allegations are fabricated and there is no truth in any of them," as per The Independent.

Dott defeated Peter Ebdon to win the World Championship title at the Crucible in Sheffield in 2006.

A trial date has been set for August 17, 2026 and bail was continued.

Earlier this year, the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association suspended him when the charges were made public.

You Might Like:

Tom Brady sparks Wayne Rooney backlash over work ethic remarks

Tom Brady sparks Wayne Rooney backlash over work ethic remarks
Tom Brady became a minority owner of Birmingham City Football Club two years ago

Carlos Alcaraz advances to quarterfinals after ‘best match’ of Cincinnati Open

Carlos Alcaraz advances to quarterfinals after ‘best match’ of Cincinnati Open
Alcaraz to face Andrey Rublev in the Cincinnati Open quarterfinals after beating Luca Nardi

PSG coach Luis Enrique credits luck for dramatic Super Cup win vs Tottenham

PSG coach Luis Enrique credits luck for dramatic Super Cup win vs Tottenham
Paris Saint-Germain wins the first European trophy of the season after beating Tottenham on penalties

Venus Williams to make history as oldest US Open singles entrant in 44 years

Venus Williams to make history as oldest US Open singles entrant in 44 years
Venus Williams is all set to make a remarkable Grand Slam tennis return at the age of 45

Sinner extends winning streak to 24 to qualify for Cincinnati Open quarterfinals

Sinner extends winning streak to 24 to qualify for Cincinnati Open quarterfinals
Cincinnati Open defending champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka advance to quarterfinals

Michael Phelps becomes Baltimore Ravens swimming instructor with special coach

Michael Phelps becomes Baltimore Ravens swimming instructor with special coach
The NFL team asked for the legend's help in swimming last month in a viral social media post

LeBron James surprised by son’s amazing physical transformation

LeBron James surprised by son’s amazing physical transformation
LeBron James’s youngest son, Bryce James, is currently working for his first collegiate season with the Arizona Wildcats

Liz Cambage, Kevin Durant spark dating rumours after Drake concert photo

Liz Cambage, Kevin Durant spark dating rumours after Drake concert photo
Kevin Durant and Liz Cambage spark romance speculations after being pictured together at concert

Monica Seles opens up about ‘tough’ battle with rare autoimmune disease

Monica Seles opens up about ‘tough’ battle with rare autoimmune disease
Nine-time Grand Slam champion Monica Seles diagnosed with myasthenia gravis

Diogo Jota honoured with ‘long-lasting memorial’ near his first English club

Diogo Jota honoured with ‘long-lasting memorial’ near his first English club
Liverpool star Diogo Jota, alongside brother Andre Silva, died in a tragic car crash in Spain

Oscar Piastri warns of mental challenge of handling mistakes in F1

Oscar Piastri warns of mental challenge of handling mistakes in F1
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri is currently leading the Formula One drivers’ title by nine points

Tristan Schoolkate, Talia Gibson express gratitude on US Open wildcard

Tristan Schoolkate, Talia Gibson express gratitude on US Open wildcard
Tennis icons Tristan Schoolkate, Talia Gibson have been awarded main-draw wildcards into the 2025 US Open