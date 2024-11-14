Trump's Republicans secure majority in the US House with 218 seats

World

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the new president on Monday, January 20, 2025

  November 14, 2024
Donald Trump’s Republican Party has achieved the 218 seats required to gain the power of the US House of Representatives.

As per BBC, this win allows President-elect Trump to implement his policies more easily.

The Senate or upper chamber, and the White House had already shifted to Republican control.

However, the exact margin of the Republican majority in the house is still uncertain as several election races have yet to be decided but their lead is expected to be slim.

Republicans will now have full control of Washington even if it is by narrow margins.

This allows the party to introduce spending bills and initiate impeachment proceedings against officials.

With Trump in office, a unified Republican Party would be able to push through tax cuts and introduce border control measures.

In the last week, Trump has chosen several Republican House members in his cabinet which could pose a potential challenge to the party’s majority.

If confirmed by the Senate, Trump’s nomination will result in several special elections and appointments by governors to fill the vacant positions.

Trump defeated Kamala Harris, who joined the race in July after Joe Biden ended his reelection effort after a poor debate performance against Trump in June.

With this win, Trump not only becomes the first convicted criminal to win the elections but also the oldest person ever elected to the office.

Trump will be sworn in as the new president on Monday, January 20, 2025.

