Historic stone with 20 lines of Hebrew Bible set for auction

  • by Web Desk
  • November 14, 2024
The oldest known tablet featuring the Ten Commandments from the Old Testament is set to be auctioned next month, with an estimated value of up to $2 million.

According to CNN, the stone is believed to be around 1,500 years old from the Late Roman-Byzantine period and an extraordinary relic from the ancient world, yet it remained lost to history for centuries.

The stone contains 20 lines of text closely mirroring biblical verses shared by Jewish and Christians traditions.

However, it includes only nice of the Ten Commandments, ignoring Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord in vain" and replacing it with a command to worship on Mount Gerizim.

It was discovered near the locations of early synagogues, mosques and churches and is engraved with the Ten Biblical Commandments in Paleo-Hebrew script.

According to the press statement by Sotheby’s art gallery the stone was originally purchased by a scholar in 1943, as the unidentified buyer “recognized it as an important Samaritan Decalogue featuring the divine precepts central to many faiths, one that may have originally been displayed in a synagogue or a private dwelling.”

Sotheby’s also stated that the tablet's original location was likely destroyed during the Roman invasions of 400-600 CE or during the Crusades in the late 11th century.

To note, the auction will be held on December 18, with the tablet available to view at Sotheby’s New York showroom starting December 5. 

World's longest nonstop commercial flight to get first-class upgrade soon
World's largest coral discovered in Pacific Ocean: ‘Visible from space’
Brazil Supreme Court bomb blast: One dead in explosive attack
Pakistan's Punjab takes action against world's worst smog with new plan
Melania Trump to break tradition: Will not move to White House full-time
2024 Booker Prize: Samantha Harvey wins award for space story 'Orbital'
UAE renames National Day celebrations to 'Eid Al Etihad'
German athletes balance between hot air balloons to claim slackline world record
Nigeria faces growing hunger crisis amid floods
Kazakhstan's Ile-Balkhash Reserve welcomes first pair of tigers in 70 years
'Upset' from divorce driver takes lives of 35 people in China
Virgin Australia grounds flights to and from Bali amid Volcano eruption