Marie Antoinette's scandalous diamond necklace auctioned for $4.8M

The famous diamond necklace liked by the queen of France, Marie Antoinette, has been auctioned for $4.8 million.
According to CNN, the diamond necklace worn at two British coronation ceremonies was sold for over 4.2 million Swiss francs ($4.8 million) at an auction in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.
It is believed that the necklace contained stones from Marie Antoinette's scandalous, infamous necklace.
As per Sotheby’s, which handled the auction, the 18th-century’s jewellery piece that weighed approximately 300 carats was created a decade before the French Revolution.
Moreover, Andres White Correal, chairman of Sotheby’s Jewellery Europe and Middle East and head of noble jewels, said in a release, “This rare and important diamond jewel is a sublime survivor from the opulent court life of the Georgian era, defined by its unrivalled pomp and splendor, it is arguably one of the most magnificent and intact Georgian jewels in private hands.”
“When compared to other surviving Imperial and Royal jewels from the same period, this necklace stands head and shoulders above these examples; it is a fortune in diamonds and also a masterclass in exquisite design, workmanship, and technical innovation for the period,” he added.
Sotheby’s said that in the early 20th century the Marquesses of Anglesey, a noble family in the UK close to the royal family, had the necklace, and the British noblewoman Marjorie Paget wore it at King George VI's coronation in 1937 and again in 1953 at Queen Elizabeth II's coronation.
To note, the necklace was seen publically during the auction for the first time in 50 years.