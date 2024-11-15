Selena Gomes, Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascón grace 'ELLE Magazine' cover

Selena Gomez has taken over the cover of ELLE Magazine with Emilia Pérez co-stars Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofía.
The Rare Beauty founder donned an oversized black blazer with a dress underneath for the photo-shoot.
While, Zoe donned a beautiful while gown with her hair parted from the middle.
Karla looked breathtaking in a chic black dress and curly hair.
During a chat with the media outlet, the trio got candid about their sisterhood bond after filming the Spanish musical.
“The sisterhood ended up becoming what got us through. It’s still getting me through. I’m so glad that I’m not doing a bunch of scary things on my own,” the Who Says singer said.
Selena, Zoe, and Karla won the Best Actress prize at the Cannes Film Festival.
Benny Blanco’s girlfriend also shared her reaction after reading the script of her new movie.
She added, “It was one of those things that you read and thought, how on earth could this be made? It’s too crazy. It could be done in a bad way, but it was so exciting at the same time.”
Selena posted the pictures from the photo-shoot on her social media on Thursday night.