Meta to begin ad rollout on Threads in early 2025

Mark Zuckerberg co-founded Meta Platforms is set to introduce advertisements by early 2025

  • November 15, 2024
Meta Platforms is gearing up to initiate ad rollout on the newest introduced social media platform Threads.

On Wednesday, November 13, it was reported that Mark Zuckerberg’s co-founded Meta Platforms is planning to introduce advertisements on Threads by early 2025, the Information reported, citing three people who are directly connected to the platforms.

Last month, the CEO of Meta Platforms, Zuckerberg, revealed that the social media app has gained 275 million monthly active users as he spoke on the growing popularity of Threads.

The microblogging app was introduced in July 2023 as a competition to X (formerly Twitter), which was bought by the SpaceX founder Elon Musk the same year, in an attempt to gain users during Musk’s chaotic takeover.

As per the latest report, the platform is planning to introduce only a small number of advertisers create and publish ads in next year January.

However, according to Susan Li, Chief Financial Officer of Meta Platforms, stated that they are not expecting Threads to be a “meaningful driver of 2025 revenue,” adding that the company is planning to bring more features on the app.

"Since our priority is to build consumer value first and foremost, there are no ads or monetization features currently on Threads,” said a Meta spokesperson.

Notably, just within a few days after its launch, Threads surpassed all the previous records by hitting 30 million users, becoming the fastest-growing platform in the history.

