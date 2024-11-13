Sci-Tech

Google tests removing EU News from search results

  by Web Desk
  November 13, 2024
Google has started a drastic test that remove European Union-based news articles from its search results, Google News and Discover for one percent of users in nine EU countries which includes, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, France, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, and Spain

The test is carried out to examine how it will impact traffic and the overall search experience, following requests from EU regulators and publishers for data on the effect of news content in search.

According to Google, it’s a “limited time” test because EU regulators and publishers “have asked for additional data about the effect of news content in Search.”

The company further shared that it will continue to show results from websites and news publishers from outside of the EU, and also resume showing results from EU news publishers once the test will be done.

After the test, EU news publishers will know exactly how much traffic they would be missing out on without Google.

This move may serve as a warning to EU news publishers and also raises questions about Google's willingness to comply with EU regulations, such as the European Copyright Directive.

Sci-Tech News

Guardian leaves Elon Musk’s X amid racism and conspiracy concerns
Instagram to roll-out AI powered image generator
Meta responds to EU concerns with new ad personalization choices for users
WhatsApp simplifies media sharing with revamped gallery and HD options
Stunning meteor shower to illuminate night sky THIS November
Instagram scraps 'frustrating' feature after user backlash
Tech leaders gather in Lisbon for Web Summit 2024
Microsoft Outlook gets fresh look with AI driven adaptive themes
WhatsApp adds more control over calls and messaging in latest update
Instagram adds new boosting options for post formats
Crew-8 astronauts decline to comment on splashdown medical controversy
Instagram fixes annoying ‘rug pull’ feature that disappeares videos while watching