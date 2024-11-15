TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars

Sci-Tech

  • by Web Desk
  • November 15, 2024
TikTok is revolutionizing digital marketing by introducing a new AI-driven video platform for advertisers.

The video-sharing app will allow the advertisers to take in content from Getty Images when using the platform’s AI ad creation tool.

Through this integration, advertisers can utilize Getty's licensed images and videos to create advertisements that feature AI-generated content, such as AI avatars resembling real individuals.

On Thursday, November 14, the AI-powered video generation tool will be available for advertisers and it can be accessible through TikTok’s Symphony Creative Studio.

It will also help to make a video based on a product description, adding an AI avatar to “speak” about it, and even incorporate AI-powered dubbing in different languages.

Advertisers can also utilize the tool to create various versions of an advertisement, along with the ability to "remix" a pre-existing one.

Last year, Getty Images made agreements with businesses throughout the AI sector since introducing its own AI picture generator.

It granted access to its vast collection of legally licensed, commercially safe content to firms like Nvidia and Picsart.

Peter Orlowsky, Getty Images’ senior vice president of global strategic partnerships said in the announcement, “This collaboration offers seamless integration into TikTok’s Symphony Creative Studio, giving brands and businesses direct access to our vast library of millions of premium images and videos, ensuring they can create powerful, engaging TikTok‑first content with ease.”


