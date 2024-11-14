Sci-Tech

Google launches AI powered tools to detect phone scams

The AI tool can detect apps that remain dormant after installation to avoid detection

  November 14, 2024
  • November 14, 2024
Google launched to new artificial intelligence (AI) safety tools for Android devices.

According to Gadgets360, these tools are designed to protect users from phone call scams and harmful apps by monitoring activity in real time.

The first is scam detection in phone by Google, which analyzes conversation patterns to identify potential scam calls, while the second, Google Play Protect, provides real-time alerts by monitoring app activity after installation to detect harmful apps.

Both of the features are being rolled out to Google Pixel 6 and newer models.

Scam detection in Phone, available initially in the United States for Google Beta users, will only work with English-language calls, while Google Play Protect live alerts will be available globally.

The tech giant explained the update with an example saying that if a caller claims to be from the user’s bank and asks for a fud transfer due to the breach, the AI model can analyze the conversation and cross-check with its database to identify if similar scams have occurred.

If the AI detects a potential scam, it will trigger an audio and haptic alert, along with visual warning.

Google play protect, the second feature, uses AI-powered Live Threat Detection to monitor installed apps for suspicious behavior.

To note, Google’s AI tool can detect apps that lie dormant after installation to avoid suspicion, as it can alert users to harmful behavior and help prevent data theft.

Initially, the tool will focus on stalkerware and harmful apps that collect sensitive data without permission. 

Sci-Tech News

New AI tool can trace your every step using microbial ‘fingerprints’: Here's how
WhatsApp rolls out exciting themed Icons for better chat recognition
Glowing sea slug 'mystery mollusk' stuns California researchers: Watch
Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with touching anniversary gift
Google to add new features to its Gemini chatbot
Google tests removing EU News from search results
Guardian leaves Elon Musk’s X amid racism and conspiracy concerns
Instagram to roll-out AI powered image generator
Meta responds to EU concerns with new ad personalization choices for users
WhatsApp simplifies media sharing with revamped gallery and HD options
Stunning meteor shower to illuminate night sky THIS November
Instagram scraps 'frustrating' feature after user backlash