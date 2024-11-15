WhatsApp now lets you caption and edit GIFs for more personalized chats

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature to add captions to GIFs and edit them!
As per WEBetaInfo, this feature will allow users to easily edit and add a caption to GIFs found in the picker.
Users can access this feature by tapping and holding a GIF in the GIF picker which opens a menu with additional options.
One of these options allows users to add a caption to the GIF before sending it.
This feature is notably helpful for adding context, personalizing messages or including an expressive comment or description that complements the GIF.
In addition to adding captions, users can also edit the GIF itself for better customization like trimming the GIF to delete unnecessary parts.
This update is available to some beta testers in the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.23.10.76 and it will be gradually rolling out to all users in the coming days.
Additionally, the instant messaging platform is widely rolling out a new privacy feature to manage effects for the camera and video calls.
This new feature will allow users to control the visibility of camera effects during video calls.
These effects include facial filters that respond to facial expressions, skin smoothing, low-light mode, and dynamic background effects.
WhatsApp’s new feature can be turned off either from the camera interface during video calls or through the app’s Privacy settings.