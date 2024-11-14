Glowing sea slug 'mystery mollusk' stuns California researchers: Watch

California researchers have discovered a mysterious new species of sea slug, a glowing “mystery mollusk.”
According to CNN, researchers from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute have found an apple-sized unique sea creature called Bathydevius caudactylus, which is classified as a sea slug that was never spotted before by any marine scientist.
The research published in the journal Deep Sea Research Part I on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, revealed that an odd marine animal was first spotted by senior scientists Bruce Robison and Steven Haddock in February 2000 at a depth of 8,576 feet (2,614 meters) in the Pacific during a deep-water dive expedition offshore of Monterey Bay.
Since then, the MBARI researchers have witnessed over 150 of what they called the “mystery mollusk.”
The co-lead study author Robison said, “We’ve invested more than 20 years in understanding the natural history of this fascinating species of nudibranch. Our discovery is a new piece of the puzzle that can help better understand the largest habitat on Earth.”
Furthermore, the midnight zone of the ocean is 1,000-4,000 meters below the surface and holds 70% of seawater. Scientists are eager to explore the dark zone of the ocean, but the extreme depth becomes a challenge for them.