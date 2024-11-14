Google to add new features to its Gemini chatbot

Google is reportedly adding new features to its Gemini chatbot.
The new artificial intelligence feature is expected to be added to Gemini live, the hands-free, two way verbal conversation feature of the chatbot.
Currently users can only interact with the content via test, but it may soon be available through voice chats as the Mountain view-based tech giant might add Gemini Live support to the files being uploaded to the new feature.
Android Authority also indicated about the new Gemini feature.
This feature was discovered during an APK teardown of the Google app beta version 15.45.33.ve.arm64, according to publication.
The strings highlighted phrases such as Open Live”, “Talk about attachment”, and “Open Live with attachment”. Here, ‘Live' here likely denotes to Gemini Live, and attachments” refers to the uploaded files by users.
Additionally, the Gemini Live feature is expected to be available only yo Gemini advanced subscribers on Android devices, as its not available on the web, so only these subscribers can upload file and ask questions about them.
Gemini advanced is available through the Google One AI Premium plan, which costs Rs. 1,950 per month.