Google to add new features to its Gemini chatbot

Gemini Live was introduced by Google in I/O event earlier this year as a verbal interaction feature for its chatbot

  • by Web Desk
  • November 14, 2024
Google is reportedly adding new features to its Gemini chatbot.

The new artificial intelligence feature is expected to be added to Gemini live, the hands-free, two way verbal conversation feature of the chatbot.

Currently users can only interact with the content via test, but it may soon be available through voice chats as the Mountain view-based tech giant might add Gemini Live support to the files being uploaded to the new feature.

Android Authority also indicated about the new Gemini feature.

This feature was discovered during an APK teardown of the Google app beta version 15.45.33.ve.arm64, according to publication.

The strings highlighted phrases such as Open Live”, “Talk about attachment”, and “Open Live with attachment”. Here, ‘Live' here likely denotes to Gemini Live, and attachments” refers to the uploaded files by users.

Additionally, the Gemini Live feature is expected to be available only yo Gemini advanced subscribers on Android devices, as its not available on the web, so only these subscribers can upload file and ask questions about them.

Gemini advanced is available through the Google One AI Premium plan, which costs Rs. 1,950 per month. 

Sci-Tech News

Google tests removing EU News from search results
Guardian leaves Elon Musk’s X amid racism and conspiracy concerns
Instagram to roll-out AI powered image generator
Meta responds to EU concerns with new ad personalization choices for users
WhatsApp simplifies media sharing with revamped gallery and HD options
Stunning meteor shower to illuminate night sky THIS November
Instagram scraps 'frustrating' feature after user backlash
Tech leaders gather in Lisbon for Web Summit 2024
Microsoft Outlook gets fresh look with AI driven adaptive themes
WhatsApp adds more control over calls and messaging in latest update
Instagram adds new boosting options for post formats
Crew-8 astronauts decline to comment on splashdown medical controversy