Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with touching anniversary gift

The co-founder of Meta Platforms celebrated his 21st ‘date anniversary’ with wife Priscilla Chan

  • by Web Desk
  • November 14, 2024
Mark Zuckerberg is a dream husband!

On Wednesday, November 13, the co-founder of Facebook, and its parent company Meta Platforms turned to his official Instagram handle and shared a carousel of snaps on the occasion of his 21st date anniversary with wife Priscilla Chan.

The businessman, after dating his fellow Harvard student Priscilla for 9 years since 2003, tied the knot with her on May 19, 2012.

In the post, he shared a swoon-worthy tale of their first encounter and wrote, “’Get Low’ was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary.”

Revealing a touching surprise gift for his wife, he penned, “This year I worked with @tpain on our own version of this lyrical masterpiece. Sound on for the track and also available on Spotify.”

Zuckerberg concluded his post with a lovely confession, stating, “Love you P,” where P stood for his better-half, Priscilla Chan.

The post featured several snaps from the recording studio where the CEO of Facebook recorded the song for his beloved wife.

Mark Zuckerberg also shared a bunch of photos and clips on his Instagram stories where he captured the first reaction of Priscilla when she heard the song.

