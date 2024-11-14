Sci-Tech

WhatsApp rolls out exciting themed Icons for better chat recognition

WhatsApp is working on a new feature to introduce new themed icons for contacts and group chats

  November 14, 2024
WhatsApp is working on a new exciting feature to enhance the users’ experience.

As per WEBetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a new feature to introduce new themed icons for contacts and group chats.

Currently, WhatsApp displays icons for contacts, group chats and communities in a neutral grey.

However, with this new feature, WhatsApp plans to add vibrant colours to these icons.

The introduction of these new colours will help users to quickly recognize contacts and groups.

These new themed icons are particularly helpful when contacts and group chats don’t have profile photos or in case a contact has hidden it for privacy.

This update is available to some beta testers in the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.24.12 but others will still have to wait as this new feature is under development yet.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also rolling out a revamped gallery interface for sending photo and video albums.

This update allows users to quickly select photos or videos at once. Previously, users had to select one item first to open in the drawing editor, before they could add more.

The instant messaging app also added a new button for sharing selected photos and videos in HD quality, allowing users to skip the drawing editor altogether.

