Instagram to roll-out AI powered image generator

Meta has recently announced that it is testing an AI powered facial recognition to detect scams ads on Facebook and Instagram

  by Web Desk
  November 12, 2024
Developer Alessandro Paluzzi has revealed an image of Instagram’s alleged AI-powered profile picture generation feature.

Instagram might be working on a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will allow users to create profile photos.

The new leak claims that Meta is testing an AI-powered feature on Instagram that would allow users to create custom profile pictures, with similar AI-based feature reportedly being developed for Facebook and WhatsApp as well.

Meanwhile, Instagram Head Adam Mosseri recently announced that the feature for automatic feed refreshing, which was triggered when the app was opened after a certain period, has been discontinued.

In accordance to this, the developer has found evidence of this feature on the Instagram app and shared the details in a post on Threads.

He found a new menu option for updating profile pictures that says “create an AI profile picture” and also shared a screenshot of the menu.

While it is unclear how the feature will work as it is still in development, it will likely be powered by Meta’s LIama large language (LLMs).

This update could allow users to either generate AI images from text prompts or transform existing profile pictures into different styles using AI.

To note, the new feature wouldn’t be the first AI update to arrive on Instagram, the Meta-owned platforms has also offered access to Meta AI, the conversational chat bot, in impartial chat form as well as in group chats. 

Meta responds to EU concerns with new ad personalization choices for users
WhatsApp simplifies media sharing with revamped gallery and HD options
Stunning meteor shower to illuminate night sky THIS November
Instagram scraps 'frustrating' feature after user backlash
Tech leaders gather in Lisbon for Web Summit 2024
Microsoft Outlook gets fresh look with AI driven adaptive themes
WhatsApp adds more control over calls and messaging in latest update
Instagram adds new boosting options for post formats
Crew-8 astronauts decline to comment on splashdown medical controversy
Instagram fixes annoying ‘rug pull’ feature that disappeares videos while watching
Australian states support national plan to ban social media for under-16 kids
What scientists just discovered about memory will blow your mind