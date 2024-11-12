Instagram to roll-out AI powered image generator

Developer Alessandro Paluzzi has revealed an image of Instagram’s alleged AI-powered profile picture generation feature.
Instagram might be working on a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will allow users to create profile photos.
The new leak claims that Meta is testing an AI-powered feature on Instagram that would allow users to create custom profile pictures, with similar AI-based feature reportedly being developed for Facebook and WhatsApp as well.
Meanwhile, Instagram Head Adam Mosseri recently announced that the feature for automatic feed refreshing, which was triggered when the app was opened after a certain period, has been discontinued.
In accordance to this, the developer has found evidence of this feature on the Instagram app and shared the details in a post on Threads.
He found a new menu option for updating profile pictures that says “create an AI profile picture” and also shared a screenshot of the menu.
While it is unclear how the feature will work as it is still in development, it will likely be powered by Meta’s LIama large language (LLMs).
This update could allow users to either generate AI images from text prompts or transform existing profile pictures into different styles using AI.
To note, the new feature wouldn’t be the first AI update to arrive on Instagram, the Meta-owned platforms has also offered access to Meta AI, the conversational chat bot, in impartial chat form as well as in group chats.