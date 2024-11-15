Entertainment

Nicole Kidman calls out Martin Scorsese for male-centric films

Nicole Kidman will next be seen in Halina Reijn’s erotic film 'Babygirl'

  November 15, 2024
During her decades-long career, Nicole Kidman has worked with many notable directors but Martin Scorsese is not one of them yet.

However, during a new interview with Vanity Fair this week, the Oscar winner actress revealed the reason about why she has not collaborated with Scorsese until now despite her admiration for the legendary director.

“I've always said I want to work with Scorsese, if he does a film with women,' Kidman told the outlet, noting his preference for casting male leads.

To note, Scorsese often collaborate with male A-listers such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Daniel Day-Lewis.

Moreover, Kidman isn't the first actress to point out Scorsese's preference for male-led film. In 2011, Meryl Streep shared similar sentiments in an interview.

“I would like Martin Scorsese to be interested in a female character once in a while, but I don’t know if I’ll live that long,” she said at the time.

Kidman also shared the list of the directors she wants to collaborate with in future.

“I’d love to work with Kathryn Bigelow. I’d love to work with Spike Jones. I’d love to work with PTA [Paul Thomas Anderson]. I’ve always wanted to work with Michael Haneke. And there’s a whole slew of new up-and-coming directors — there’s so many, and I’m always open to the discovery of new people,” she told the outlet.

Moreover, Nicole Kidman will next be seen in Halina Reijn’s erotic film Babygirl.

