Katy Perry enjoys Justin Trudeau’s extra effort in their romance

Justin Trudeau is reportedly “making a big effort” to see Katy Perry as his attentiveness is “exactly what she needs.”
Their romance, first noticed in July, has developed into something meaningful, and a source said to PEOPLE, they see each other “when they can”
"Justin keeps making a big effort to see her and she's excited about it," the source said, adding that Perry "has a lot of fun with him."
The tipster went on to share, "It's exactly what she needs right now."
The Dark Horse singer and 53-year-old Trudeau made their first public appearance as a couple on October 25, celebrating Perry’s birthday at a cabaret show at Crazy Horse Paris.
After they made their relationship official a source shared that Trudeau was enjoying a new chapter in his life with Perry after a rocky separation from his wife, Sophie Grégoire, in 2023 and his resignation as Canada's prime minister.
“He is a much happier person now," a Canadian social source said.
They added"Stresses are greatly diminished. And he is intrigued with Katy. They have fun together, laugh a lot, talk about everything.”
During her October 30 Lifetime Tour show in Prague, Perry told the crowd she was “dating someone else” in response to a fan’s marriage proposal.