SpaceX plans December tender offer amid continued growth

Sci-Tech

  • by Web Desk
  • November 16, 2024
Elon Musk's SpaceX is set to launch a tender offer this December to float the existing shares at $135 each.

As per the source with close knowledge told Reuters that this tender offer would value SpaceX at more than $250 billion.

However, SpaceX did not step forward to clear the air about the reports.

Musk, who owns the title of world's wealthiest person is anticipated to exert considerable influence in Washington to obtain favourable government support for his businesses, such as SpaceX, following Donald Trump's win for a second term as president.

To note, the outlet earlier reported that in Trump’s second term, he would consider Musk's mission of transporting humans to Mars as a bigger national priority.

In the Trump governance, NASA's Artemis program is anticipated to concentrate more on the Red Planet and target uncrewed flights.

The program's goal is to land humans on the moon using SpaceX's Starship rocket as a test run for future Mars missions.

SpaceX will also face soft regulations under Trump, particularly on worker safety and the safety of participants in private space flights in orbit.

