WhatsApp is working on new exciting features to enhance the users’ experience

  • November 16, 2024
WhatsApp unveils revamped communities tab for easier navigation

The instant messaging app WhatsApp is introducing a refreshed design for the communities tab!

As per WEBetaInfo, the updated interface enhances navigation with communities and provides easier access to group chats.

Previously, finding a particular community or group chat required scrolling through a long list as each section used up a lot of screen space.

This redesigned layout displays more communities on a single page, allowing users to navigate with fewer scrolls.

As per the reports, WhatsApp has also added a new button next to each community name, allowing users to quickly view all linked group chats with just one tap.

Additionally, the updated interface includes a floating action button that allows users to quickly create a new community.

This feature is available to some beta testers who have the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.24.14 and it will be gradually rolling out to all users in the coming days.

Additionally, WhatsApp is also developing a new feature to introduce new themed icons for contacts and group chats.

Currently, WhatsApp displays icons for contacts, group chats and communities in a neutral grey.

With the introduction of this new feature, WhatsApp plans to add vibrant colours to these icons.

The introduction of these new colours will help users to quickly recognize contacts and groups.

