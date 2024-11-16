Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his retirement plans amid career milestones

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 910 goals which is the most highest ever by any player in football history

  November 16, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo has recently opened up about his retirement plans after setting a new record for the most international wins in men’s football.

With a remarkable brace against Poland, Ronaldo secured Portugal’s place in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals.

Ronaldo’s standout performance against Poland included a stunning bicycle kick goal, raising his career total to a record-breaking 910 goals which is the most highest ever by any player in football history.

Not only this, this win marked Ronaldo’s 132nd international win, surpassing his former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos, who had 131 wins with Spain.

Speaking after the match, the 39-year-old said, "I just want to enjoy [myself], Plan for retirement? if it has to happen, in one or two years ... I don't know. I'm turning 40 soon.”

The Portuguese star further said, “I really want to enjoy, as long as I feel motivated I keep going. The day I don't feel motivated, I will retire."

Talking about his future, Ronaldo said, "I don't see myself managing a team; that's not in my plans," he said. "My future lies in other areas outside of football, although time will tell what happens."

Ronaldo has earned nearly every major football trophy throughout his career, except the FIFA World Cup.

