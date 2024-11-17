Alcaraz touches down Malaga for Davis Cup, aiming to win title for Nadal

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz touched down in Malaga for the Davis Cup after the ATP Finals heartbreak.
According to Sportskeeda, Alcaraz was seen all smiles after reaching Malaga on Saturday, November 16, 2024, for Rafael Nadal’s farewell tournament, the Davis Cup.
The 21-year-old has reached to represent Spain in the tournament after losing to Casper Rudd and Alexander Zverev in the Round Robin phase of the ATP Finals.
Moreover, the French Open and Wimbledon champion is once again teamed up with Rafael Nadal to represent Spain in the 2024 Davis Cup Finals.
The four-time Grand Slam winner expressed his desire to win the tournament for Nadal, who is playing his farewell match at the tournament after a long and inspiring tennis career.
Alcaraz, in a recent press conference, expressed how much it means to him to be around Nadal, saying, "I think it's most important for Rafa for his last tournament. I really want him to retire with a title. It's going to be really, really emotional and a really special tournament for me.”
“It is the last tournament of the year for me, probably one of the most special tournaments that I'm going to play. Last tournament of Rafa, I'll be able to be next to him in the last moments on a tennis court for him,” he further added.
Furthermore, the world's largest annual team sporting competition, the Davis Cup Finals, is scheduled to be played from Tuesday, November 19, 2024, to Sunday, November 24, 2024, in Malaga, Spain.