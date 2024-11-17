Sports

Alcaraz touches down Malaga for Davis Cup, aiming to win title for Nadal

‘Emotional’ Carlos Alcaraz wants Rafael Nadal to ‘retire with' Davis Cup Finals title

  • by Web Desk
  • November 17, 2024


Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz touched down in Malaga for the Davis Cup after the ATP Finals heartbreak.

According to Sportskeeda, Alcaraz was seen all smiles after reaching Malaga on Saturday, November 16, 2024, for Rafael Nadal’s farewell tournament, the Davis Cup.

The 21-year-old has reached to represent Spain in the tournament after losing to Casper Rudd and Alexander Zverev in the Round Robin phase of the ATP Finals.

Moreover, the French Open and Wimbledon champion is once again teamed up with Rafael Nadal to represent Spain in the 2024 Davis Cup Finals.

The four-time Grand Slam winner expressed his desire to win the tournament for Nadal, who is playing his farewell match at the tournament after a long and inspiring tennis career.

Alcaraz, in a recent press conference, expressed how much it means to him to be around Nadal, saying, "I think it's most important for Rafa for his last tournament. I really want him to retire with a title. It's going to be really, really emotional and a really special tournament for me.”

“It is the last tournament of the year for me, probably one of the most special tournaments that I'm going to play. Last tournament of Rafa, I'll be able to be next to him in the last moments on a tennis court for him,” he further added.

Furthermore, the world's largest annual team sporting competition, the Davis Cup Finals, is scheduled to be played from Tuesday, November 19, 2024, to Sunday, November 24, 2024, in Malaga, Spain.

Gautam Gambhir under Aussie attack: 'India's biggest concern is their coach'
Gautam Gambhir under Aussie attack: 'India's biggest concern is their coach'
ATP Finals: Sinner and Fritz to clash in season-ending showdown
ATP Finals: Sinner and Fritz to clash in season-ending showdown
Mikaela Shiffrin sets record with 98th World Cup Victory in Finland
Mikaela Shiffrin sets record with 98th World Cup Victory in Finland
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his retirement plans amid career milestones
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his retirement plans amid career milestones
Australia defeats Pakistan in second T20 match series
Australia defeats Pakistan in second T20 match series
Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh blessed with second baby
Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh blessed with second baby
Jake Paul praises Mike Tyson after winning most improbable match
Jake Paul praises Mike Tyson after winning most improbable match
Katie Taylor controversially beats Amanda Serrano in thrilling rematch
Katie Taylor controversially beats Amanda Serrano in thrilling rematch
Mark King receives five-year ban over match-fixing charges
Mark King receives five-year ban over match-fixing charges
Nick Kyrgios set to make major tennis return at Brisbane International
Nick Kyrgios set to make major tennis return at Brisbane International
Frances Tiafoe hit with heavy penalty after Shanghai Masters outburst
Frances Tiafoe hit with heavy penalty after Shanghai Masters outburst
Oscar Piastri breaks silence on Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 exit
Oscar Piastri breaks silence on Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 exit