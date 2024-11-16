Katie Taylor controversially beats Amanda Serrano in thrilling rematch

Irish professional boxer Katie Taylor retained her undisputed women's lightweight championship title after beating Amanda Serrano in a thrilling rematch.
According to ESPN, after an unpopular unanimous yet controversial decision of 95-94 for Taylor, Serrano once again lost a close match to an Irish professional on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.
The fight was the most highly anticipated rematch of their arguably the greatest-ever fight in the history of women's boxing at Madison Square Garden in 2022, in which Taylor won the undisputed lightweight title by narrow split decision.
However, the reencounter that was supposed to end the controversy that began at their initial meeting has sparked another dispute.
Most of the crowd and stats were in favor of Serrano but all three judges scored in favor of Taylor, drawing boos from the crowd.
Taylor after a trilogy fight said, “I knew it was an absolute slugfest in there, an absolute war. I definitely didn't agree with the point deduction. I certainly wasn't fighting dirty. Sometimes it gets rough in there.”
Meanwhile, the seven-division world champion Serrano who missed the chance to win a remarkable 51 pro fight for the third time expressed, “I knew when it went to the judges it was going to be a little shady. Every time you get a cut it hurts. You get blood in your eye. She kept headbutting me, but we knew that from the very beginning, the first fight."
The 36-year-old further added, “I went up three divisions. I lost. I dared to be great tonight, and I went up three divisions. I'm the featherweight champion of the world, and I want to be great."
Furthermore, in another high-profile match, former lineal heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will fight with Jack Paul at the same venue.