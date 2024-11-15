Oscar Piastri breaks silence on Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 exit

Oscar Piastri has gotten candid about the exit of Daniel Ricciardo Formula One.
The McLaren driver expressed his sadness after the Red Bull driver was replaced by Liam Lawson.
Daniel left the motorsport at the Singapore Grand Prix on September 22, 2024.
As per RN 365, Oscar said, "It's sad that Daniel's not still on the grid. He was an amazing guy, someone I looked up to watching F1. It is sad to see him go. Of course, it gives Liam a great opportunity to show what he's capable of again in F1.”
He has become Australia's sole representative in F1 now with Daniel’s exit.
While talking about racing with Liam, the 23-year old driver said, "I've got someone from 'next door' to Australia to replace him. I get on well with Liam, I've raced him in the past, but It's always nice when you've got fellow countrymen on the grid."
Oscar was at 8th place in the Brazilian Grand Prix with only four points.
For the unversed, Daniel has bagged eight wins and 32 podiums throughout his career, which is certainly a huge accomplishment.
However, during the last few years his career, the former RB driver tailed off.