Sports

Jake Paul praises Mike Tyson after winning most improbable match

Mike Tyson Delivers Shocking Slap to Jake Paul after a heated exchange at the weigh-in

  • by Web Desk
  November 16, 2024


YouTuber turned boxer, Jake Paul defeated former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in the most unlikely fight of sports history.

According to CNN, Tyson lost a highly anticipated fight to his 31-year-old younger opponent on Friday night, November 15, 2024, at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, after a unanimous decision by all three judges, with scores of 80-72, 79-73, and 79-73.

After winning the historic fight, Paul praised Tyson, saying, “First and foremost, Mike Tyson, it’s such an honor. He’s the GOAT. I look up to him, I’m inspired by him, and we wouldn’t be here today without him. This man is an icon, and it’s just an honor to be able to fight him… He's exactly what I thought, one of the greatest to ever do it.”

Moreover, after beating Tyson, Jack has improved his professional career record to 11-1, including seven knockouts. He also became the sixth fighter in the boxing world to defeat the Hall of Famer during his professional career. 

For the unversed, Tyson slapped Paul in the face during the weigh-in on Thursday, November 14, 2024, after which the security professional quickly stepped in and pulled the 58-year-old away.

Following the open-handed slap, Paul mocked Tyson and laughed at him.

