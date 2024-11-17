Sports

ATP Finals: Sinner and Fritz to clash in season-ending showdown

Jannik Sinner claimed a dominant win over Casper Ruud to qualify for the last match of the ATP Finals

  • by Web Desk
  • November 17, 2024
ATP Finals: Sinner and Fritz to clash in season-ending showdown
ATP Finals: Sinner and Fritz to clash in season-ending showdown

Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner are all set to battle for the ATP Finals title in the final showdown of the 2024 season.

According to The Guardian, Sinner qualified for the last match of the tournament after beating Casper Ruud, 6-1, 6-2, on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

Sinner, who lost the 2023 ATP Finals, said, “It's a great, great feeling. It's really special playing here. It's a really important tournament. Last year, we lost the final, but this year, we've got a chance to try again and do better than we did last season. But regardless of how it goes tomorrow, it's been an emotional week with some great moments."

Moreover, Fritz qualified for the finals for the first time ever after narrowly beating Alexander Zverev, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (3), in a tense semi-final.

After confirming his place in finals, he expressed, “A big thing is just that I trust my game and I trust my level, and I don’t feel nearly as uncomfortable in these situations anymore because I’ve been putting myself in these situations, playing the top guys at big events a lot lately, I’m getting more comfortable at the moment, and I’m really confident in my game.”

Sinner and Fritz will play the final match of the tournament on Sunday, November 17, 2024.

Mikaela Shiffrin sets record with 98th World Cup Victory in Finland
Mikaela Shiffrin sets record with 98th World Cup Victory in Finland
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his retirement plans amid career milestones
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his retirement plans amid career milestones
Australia defeats Pakistan in second T20 match series
Australia defeats Pakistan in second T20 match series
Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh blessed with second baby
Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh blessed with second baby
Jake Paul praises Mike Tyson after winning most improbable match
Jake Paul praises Mike Tyson after winning most improbable match
Katie Taylor controversially beats Amanda Serrano in thrilling rematch
Katie Taylor controversially beats Amanda Serrano in thrilling rematch
Mark King receives five-year ban over match-fixing charges
Mark King receives five-year ban over match-fixing charges
Nick Kyrgios set to make major tennis return at Brisbane International
Nick Kyrgios set to make major tennis return at Brisbane International
Frances Tiafoe hit with heavy penalty after Shanghai Masters outburst
Frances Tiafoe hit with heavy penalty after Shanghai Masters outburst
Oscar Piastri breaks silence on Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 exit
Oscar Piastri breaks silence on Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 exit
Alexander Zverev shares secret behind ATP finals win
Alexander Zverev shares secret behind ATP finals win
Cristiano Ronaldo turns into cameraman with cool recording glasses
Cristiano Ronaldo turns into cameraman with cool recording glasses