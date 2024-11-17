ATP Finals: Sinner and Fritz to clash in season-ending showdown

Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner are all set to battle for the ATP Finals title in the final showdown of the 2024 season.
According to The Guardian, Sinner qualified for the last match of the tournament after beating Casper Ruud, 6-1, 6-2, on Saturday, November 16, 2024.
Sinner, who lost the 2023 ATP Finals, said, “It's a great, great feeling. It's really special playing here. It's a really important tournament. Last year, we lost the final, but this year, we've got a chance to try again and do better than we did last season. But regardless of how it goes tomorrow, it's been an emotional week with some great moments."
Moreover, Fritz qualified for the finals for the first time ever after narrowly beating Alexander Zverev, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (3), in a tense semi-final.
After confirming his place in finals, he expressed, “A big thing is just that I trust my game and I trust my level, and I don’t feel nearly as uncomfortable in these situations anymore because I’ve been putting myself in these situations, playing the top guys at big events a lot lately, I’m getting more comfortable at the moment, and I’m really confident in my game.”
Sinner and Fritz will play the final match of the tournament on Sunday, November 17, 2024.