Frances Tiafoe hit with heavy penalty after Shanghai Masters outburst

The penalty came after he repeatedly used offensive language at the chair umpire, Jimmy Pinoargote

  November 15, 2024
American tennis player Frances Tiafoe has been fined $120,000 (£94,737) for an outburst during the Shanghai Masters last month.

As per BBC Sports, the penalty came after he repeatedly used offensive language at the chair umpire, Jimmy Pinoargote in frustration after losing 5-7 7-5 7-6 (7-5) to Russia's Roman Safiullin.

His outburst occurred at the end of a match in which Tiafoe received a time violation at 5-5 in the final-set-tie-break.

He then argued that he had thrown the ball up to serve, but the umpire disagreed that it was not a valid toss and panalized him.

The 26-year-old player was fined $60,000 for aggravated behaviour, along with the maximum $60,000 fine for verbal abuse.

He was also at risk of a suspension, but the ATP decided not to issue a ban on the player.

Tiafoe later apologised for his behaviour, saying his behaviour was "not acceptable."

The player secured his career high at world No. 10 in singles on June 19, 2023, becoming the first Sierra Leonean American man to be ranked in the ATP top 10.

He achieved his first of three ATP titles at the 2018 Delray Beach Open, becoming the youngest American man to win a tournament on the ATP Tour since Andy Roddick in 2002.

