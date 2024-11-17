Gautam Gambhir under Aussie attack: 'India's biggest concern is their coach'

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir is once again on the target of former Australian players, and this time former captain Tim Paine came forward to slam him.
According to Wisden, a new battle between the former Australian player and Gambhir has begun ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since the exchange of comments between Indian head coach and Aussie legendary player Ricky Ponting.
Ponting criticized Kohli for making only two centuries in five years, after which Gambhir asked him to “think about Australian cricket" instead of getting worried about Indian players.
Gambhir’s comments sparked a widespread reaction from the cricket fraternity, especially from former Australian players who came forward in support of Ponting.
Former Aussie skipper Paine also defended Ponting while speaking on SEN Tassie and said, “I don’t love it (Gambhir's reply to Ponting). It’s not a good sign, I think, because all he (Ponting) was asked was a very simple question. I think he’s maybe looking at Ricky still as someone he’s playing against, but Ricky is a commentator now, he’s paid to give an opinion, and his opinion was spot on.”
“Virat has been sliding, it is a concern, absolutely. But for me now, the biggest concern for India right now isn’t Rohit Sharma’s batting, isn’t Virat Kohli’s batting, it’s their coach and his ability to stay calm under pressure," he further added.
Furthermore, India and Australia will start playing the first test match of BGT on November 22, 2024, in Optus Stadium in the suburb of Burswood.