Australia defeats Pakistan in second T20 match series

Australia won its second T20 match against Pakistan by 13 runs in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, November 16.
Australia chose to bat and made 148 runs but Pakistan chased 133 in the last over of the match, played by bowler Johnson.
The openers of green shirts, Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan geared up but managed to make 19 runs together.
Sahibzada Farhan was dismissed in early bowls after making 5 runs, however, Usman Khawaja sought to get his back on track with a half century.
Meanwhile, right-hand batter, Irfan Khan also played an unbeaten innings of 36 runs and revived hopes of turning the tables, but failed to get the support from his team mates, who were terminated in early sessions.
The Aussies on the other side set a target of 148 runs after choosing to bat first and scored 50 runs in just 19 balls, while 100 runs took 61 deliveries.
The top-tier of match, Haris Rauf took 4 wickets and became the top-wicket taker for Pakistan in the T20 Internationals tournament, achieving it in 74 matches compared to Shadab Khan’s 104.
Haris Removed Jack Fraser McGurk and Josh Inglish as they tried to make a 50-run partnership in the ground, while Abbas Afridi grabbed 3 wickets and Sufiyan Muqeem two.
Earlier in the first T20 match, Australia beaten Pakistan by 29 runs as the match was minimized to 7 overs per side due to rain.