Sports

Nick Kyrgios set to make major tennis return at Brisbane International

Nick Kyrgios achieved a career-high singles ranking of world No. 13 in the ATP on October 24, 2016

  • by Web Desk
  • November 15, 2024
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is all set to make his comeback to competitive tennis at the Brisbane International at the end of December.

As per BBC Sports, the player has featured in only one ATP Tour singles match in the past two years due to knee, foot and wrist injuries.

He said in an interview, "It has been a long journey of recovery to be where I am today.”

The 29-year-old expressed his excitement, “One of the goals I had set was to be able to play during the Aussie summer so I am excited that I get to start in Brisbane, which is one of my favourite tournaments."

Kyrgios continued, “I played that amazing year in 2022. Then at the finals in Wimbledon and US Open, that’s when I started feeling some issues in my wrist. I had that wrist reconstruction and now I’m feeling amazing.”

Talking about his health, the player added, “I am feeling fit and healthy, and I am excited for my return to tennis following some time out of the sport.”

Kyrgios achieved a career-high singles ranking of world No. 13 in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) on October 24, 2016.

He is the only third player, after Dominik Hrbaty and Lleyton Hewitt, to defeat one of the Big Three (Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal) in their first meeting.

The Brisbane event marks the beginning of the 2025 season and it helps players prepare for the Australian Open, which starts on January 12.

