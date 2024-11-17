Kim Kardashian reveals her makeup-free face in stunning new post

Kim Kardashian surprised fans with a rare and refreshing glimpse of her makeup-free face!
The Kardashians star took to her Instagram account to share a clip from her session with beauty maven Anastasia Soare, the founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills.
In her Instagram stories, she shared a close look at her seemingly without-makeup face flaunting a clear and smooth complexion.
On the top of the snap, she wrote, “Brows Nite w @anastasiasoare @anastasiabeverlyhills.”
Kardashian also shared a video from her trip to the Epione skin care clinic, where she underwent treatment with Dr. Simon Ourian.
In a shred video, only her blue Epione bag set on a white counter, she wrote, 'Midnight laser. No one better than simonourianmd1.'
To note previously, in 2022, speaking with the New York Times, she revealed her nine-step cleansing system.
During her conversation, the mother of four admitted that she would 'try anything' to look younger than her age.
She quipped at that time, “If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might,” adding, “I just might.”