Buffalo Bills defeats Kansas City Chiefs, ending unbeaten season strike

Buffalo Bills hand Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs first loss of the NFL season on November 18, 2024

  • November 18, 2024
The Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs with a whopping 30-21 score.

During the latest match, James Cook ran for two touchdowns and quarterback Josh Allen bagged victory with a rushing score of his own.

The Chiefs have won nine opening matches of the NFL season before losing to Bills on Monday.

Patrick Mahomes threw for three touchdowns for the Chiefs, who lost for the first time since going down to the Las Vegas Raiders on December 17 2023.

After the match, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reflected on team’s performance and gave a message to Buffalo's head coach, Sean McDermott.

He said, "My hat goes off to Sean and the Bills. They did a nice job. They made plays when they needed to. Nice job with that."

Andy added, "The margin between winning and losing is small and that starts with me. We can all learn from it and take something out of this, and make us better down the road here."

The Bills' talented player Josh Allen played a crucial role in the game by completing 27-of-40 passes for 262 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Notably, Chiefs are set to play against Carolina Panters on November 24, 2025.

