Ex-Australia coach sees India as major threat in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Indian team has landed in Perth on Sunday to prepare for the first Test

  • by Web Desk
  • November 17, 2024
Former Australian cricketer and head coach Justin Langer recently warned not to underestimate the Indian team ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting in Perth on November 22.

As per NDTV Sports, he said in a statement, noting, "One thing you never do is write off champions, and that's in every sport, because they are a champion for a reason.”

The Indian team has landed in Perth on Sunday to prepare for the first Test.

Langer went on to share, “In India, there are one and a half billion cricket-loving people, and then count all the rest around the world, they expect nothing but excellence, and the team will be under intense pressure, so how they fight back will be important.”

He continued, “And they'll be getting written off for being too old, but people say that all the time, and I just can't wait to see them play. I just hope, if this is the last time (Kohli) is out here, people enjoy it because he is a superstar, so is Rohit Sharma, so is (Ravi) Ashwin, so is (Ravi) Jadeja, so is (Jasprit) Bumrah.”

Langer further added, “It's the same with the Australians; the bowling attack is a very senior attack now... so really enjoy it while you can; they are not going to be around forever.”

India now needs to secure at least four victories on their Test tour of Australia to qualify for the next year’s World Test Championship final at Lord’s.

Although India have won their last two Test tours of Australia by 2-1 margins, Langer believes that following their recent 3-0 home series defeat to New Zealand, the team could now prove to be a formidable opponent for Australia.

