Sports

Jannik Sinner wins debut ATP Finals title after beating Taylor Fritz

World number one tennis player of 2024 became the first Italian to win an ATP Finals title

  • by Web Desk
  • November 18, 2024
World number one tennis player of 2024 became the first Italian to win an ATP Finals title
World number one tennis player of 2024 became the first Italian to win an ATP Finals title

World number one Jannik Sinner won his first-ever ATP Finals title in front of his home crowd ahead of his doping case final verdict.

According to Sky Sports, Sinner, who won his first two Grand Slams in 2024, became the first Italian to win an ATP Finals title.

The 23-year-old defeated American tennis star and US Open runner-up Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-4 in the final showdown of the ATP season on Sunday, November 17, 2024, in Turin, Italy.

After winning the season-ending title, Sinner expressed, “It's amazing. It's been an amazing week, my first title in Italy and it's something very, very special. I tried to play the best possible tennis I could. That was the key. It was a very high-level tournament from my side and at times I couldn't play better so I'm very happy.”

“Whatever we can catch, we take, and the rest we learn. I think that was the mentality we approached this whole year, trying to raise my level in specific moments, which I've done throughout this year,” he further added.

The Italian tennis star said he is very happy because he has finished off the incredible season in a “very nice way” with “lots of wins, a lot of titles.”

To note, Sinner also became the first player to win the season-ending title without dropping a set since the legendary Ivan Lendl in 1986.

Ex-Australia coach sees India as major threat in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Ex-Australia coach sees India as major threat in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Alcaraz touches down Malaga for Davis Cup, aiming to win title for Nadal
Alcaraz touches down Malaga for Davis Cup, aiming to win title for Nadal
Gautam Gambhir under Aussie attack: 'India's biggest concern is their coach'
Gautam Gambhir under Aussie attack: 'India's biggest concern is their coach'
ATP Finals: Sinner and Fritz to clash in season-ending showdown
ATP Finals: Sinner and Fritz to clash in season-ending showdown
Mikaela Shiffrin sets record with 98th World Cup Victory in Finland
Mikaela Shiffrin sets record with 98th World Cup Victory in Finland
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his retirement plans amid career milestones
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his retirement plans amid career milestones
Australia defeats Pakistan in second T20 match series
Australia defeats Pakistan in second T20 match series
Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh blessed with second baby
Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh blessed with second baby
Jake Paul praises Mike Tyson after winning most improbable match
Jake Paul praises Mike Tyson after winning most improbable match
Katie Taylor controversially beats Amanda Serrano in thrilling rematch
Katie Taylor controversially beats Amanda Serrano in thrilling rematch
Mark King receives five-year ban over match-fixing charges
Mark King receives five-year ban over match-fixing charges
Nick Kyrgios set to make major tennis return at Brisbane International
Nick Kyrgios set to make major tennis return at Brisbane International