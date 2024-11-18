Jannik Sinner wins debut ATP Finals title after beating Taylor Fritz

World number one Jannik Sinner won his first-ever ATP Finals title in front of his home crowd ahead of his doping case final verdict.
According to Sky Sports, Sinner, who won his first two Grand Slams in 2024, became the first Italian to win an ATP Finals title.
The 23-year-old defeated American tennis star and US Open runner-up Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-4 in the final showdown of the ATP season on Sunday, November 17, 2024, in Turin, Italy.
After winning the season-ending title, Sinner expressed, “It's amazing. It's been an amazing week, my first title in Italy and it's something very, very special. I tried to play the best possible tennis I could. That was the key. It was a very high-level tournament from my side and at times I couldn't play better so I'm very happy.”
“Whatever we can catch, we take, and the rest we learn. I think that was the mentality we approached this whole year, trying to raise my level in specific moments, which I've done throughout this year,” he further added.
The Italian tennis star said he is very happy because he has finished off the incredible season in a “very nice way” with “lots of wins, a lot of titles.”
To note, Sinner also became the first player to win the season-ending title without dropping a set since the legendary Ivan Lendl in 1986.