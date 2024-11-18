World

G20 Summit opens with urgent calls to address climate change and poverty

The alliance to coordinate global efforts to eliminate hunger and poverty is supported by 81 countries

  • by Web Desk
  • November 18, 2024
G20 Summit opens with urgent calls to address climate change and poverty
G20 Summit opens with urgent calls to address climate change and poverty

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva inaugurated the Group of 20 summit on Monday, November 18.

As per Reuters, he unveiled a global alliance to tackle poverty and hunger, which has gained the support of 81 countries.

During the two day talks at the Modern Art Museum in Rio de Janeiro, G20 leaders focused on a changing global order as US President-elect Donald Trump ready to return to power.

In his opening speech, Lula emphasised the severe devastation caused by climate change and also urged the leaders to take action against global warming and poverty.

Lula said, “Hunger and poverty are not the result of scarcity or natural phenomena ... they are the product of political decisions.”

Their talks on trade, climate change and international security will be challenged by the US major policy changes that Trump has promised to implement when he takes office, including tariffs and a commitment to negotiate a solution to the war in Ukraine.

The alliance that he introduced to coordinate global efforts to eliminate hunger and poverty is supported by the African Union and European Union, international organizations, development banks and philanthropies including the Rockefeller Foundation and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Just before the summit began, a Brazilian army patrol came under gunfire near a Rio de Janeiro slum. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

21-year-Old TikToker jailed for 32 months after mocking Uganda's president
21-year-Old TikToker jailed for 32 months after mocking Uganda's president
Vladimir Shklyarov’s death under close investigation after mysterious fall
Vladimir Shklyarov’s death under close investigation after mysterious fall
THIS US town will remain in darkness until 2025: Here’s why
THIS US town will remain in darkness until 2025: Here’s why
Philippines begins major clean-up after Typhoon Man-yi as death toll hits 8
Philippines begins major clean-up after Typhoon Man-yi as death toll hits 8
TSA to relax carry-on liquid rules: Here’s all you need to know
TSA to relax carry-on liquid rules: Here’s all you need to know
What is the most spoken language of Pakistan?
What is the most spoken language of Pakistan?
Donald Trump Jr. makes huge claims against Joe Biden
Donald Trump Jr. makes huge claims against Joe Biden
WWII US warship ‘dancing mouse’ wreckage discovered in Indian Ocean
WWII US warship ‘dancing mouse’ wreckage discovered in Indian Ocean
Australian Senator Lidia Thorpe censured over protest against King Charles
Australian Senator Lidia Thorpe censured over protest against King Charles
Delhi enforces strict measures on traffic and construction amid rising smog levels
Delhi enforces strict measures on traffic and construction amid rising smog levels
Met Office issues new speed limits and safety tips for UK drivers amid snowfall
Met Office issues new speed limits and safety tips for UK drivers amid snowfall
Titanic captain’s watch fetches record-breaking price at auction
Titanic captain’s watch fetches record-breaking price at auction