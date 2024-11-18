World

21-year-Old TikToker jailed for 32 months after mocking Uganda's president

Emmanuel Nabugodi appeared in court for sentencing on November 18, 2024 after pleading guilty

  • November 18, 2024
A 21-year-old TikToker named Emmanuel Nabugodi was jailed for 32 months for insulting Uganda's president, Yoweri Museveni.

As per BBC, Emmanuel appeared in court for sentencing on Monday, November 18, after pleading guilty last week to four charges, including hate speech and spreading harmful information about the president in a video.

Emmanuel, who has 20,000 followers, is famous for posting comedic content, made a film depicting a fake trial of the president, in which he called for Museveni to be publicly flogged.

When Stellah Maris Amabilis, the chief magistrate of the court in Entebbe gave Emmanuel his sentence, she stated that he did not show any regret for his actions.

She stated that this sentence was intended to stop people from using social media to attack individuals including the president.

Stellah added, "This court hopes that by the time the convict leaves prison, he would have learnt that abusing people in the name of getting content is bad.”

She further noted that he had the right to appeal against the sentence within 14 days.

In July, Edward Awebwa was sentenced to six years for charges similar to Emmanuel, which were related to a TikTok post.

Additionally, three other individuals are also currently awaiting their trial related to the content they posted on the same social media app.

