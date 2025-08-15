Home / World

Ricky Jones found not guilty over controversial anti-far-right remarks

Ricky Jones was taken into the custody the day after his remarks

Ricky Jones found not guilty over controversial anti-far-right remarks
Ricky Jones found not guilty over controversial anti-far-right remarks 

A suspended Labour councillor, Ricky Jones accused of urging violence by telling people at an anti-racism rally to cut the throats of far-right activists has been found not guilty of encouraging violent disorder.

The 58-year old made a speech during counter-protest in Walthamstow, east London on August 7, last year in which he called the far-right protesters "disgusting Nazi fascists" following the Southport murders.

Not only this, while speaking to the crowd, he made a gesture by running his finger across his throat.

A video of his speech was recorded and widely shared on social media after protest.

Jones was taken into the custody the day after his remarks and he told the court that he felt it was his duty to take part in counter-protests.

As per multiple reports, during his trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court, Jones told police his comments were "ill-advised" but said he did not intend to cause or encourage violence and denied the accusation.

He further told the court that his statement was not about the far-right protesters at the riots but about individuals who reportedly placed National Front stickers on a train with razor blades hidden behind them.

Jurors deliberated for just over half an hour before finding him not guilty on Friday, August 15.

Jones, who has served as a borough councillor since 2019 was suspended from the Labour Party a day after the incident.

At the time of the incident, Jones was employed as a full-time official for the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) union.

