NYC explosion: Three-alarm fire engulfs Manhattan's Upper East Side

Fire reached the building's top spaces including the cockloft and three penthouses

A major fire occurred at a 7-story apartment building on Manhattan's Upper East Side on Friday, August 15, sending thick black smoke into the sky.

The building is located at 305 East 95th Street, between 1st and 2nd Avenues.

As per CBS News, the New York Fire Department (FDNY) was called around 10 am for a fire which quickly escalated to a three-alarm fire involving over 40 units and 170 personnel including EMS workers.

Fire reached the building's top spaces including the cockloft and three penthouses before firefighters managed to bring it under control.

The New York City Office of Emergency Management is warning people who are close to the fire to keep their windows closed to avoid inhaling smoke.

They are also alerting that the smoke and fire response may cause traffic delays in the area.

People in the neighbourhood reported hearing an explosion when the fire started. 

As per the outlet, the City Department of Buildings had previously issued a partial stop-work order at the site but details about this has not yet clear.

FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Canty stated that the fire's cause is still being investigated and that three firefighters were slightly injured while resending to the fire.

