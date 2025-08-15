Home / World

Sonic boom heard across England after jet loses contact

A sonic boom occurs when an aircraft flies faster than the speed of sound

People in several areas of East and South East England, including Essex, Cambridgeshire, Suffolk, Kent and parts of London reported hearing a sonic sound.

A sonic boom, a loud explosive noice was heard at around 11:40 am local time.

It occurs when an aircraft flies faster than the speed of sound, producing powerful shockwaves that cause the air compress and expand very quickly, resulting in a sudden and loud noise like an explosion.

The loud sound from a sonic boom spreads over a wider area and moves along with the aircraft and is often compared to an explosion or thunder.

As per BBC, the Royal Air Force stated that fighter jets were urgently deployed to guide a civilian aircraft that had lost radio contact with air traffic control.

A spokesperson said in a statement, noting, "Communications were re-established and the aircraft was safely escorted to Stansted. The Typhoons are returning to base."

Meanwhile, an Essex Police spokesperson said, "A flight has been escorted into Stansted Airport after it lost contact with the ground."

It further said that communication with the plane which was coming from Nice, was restored and RAF guided it to the airport.

Once it landed, police officers checked the situation and confirmed that "there was nothing of concern."

