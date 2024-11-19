The Game Awards 2024: Date, time, venue, and nominations

The Game Awards 2024, the biggest game award of the year to honor the most unique, innovative, and impactful games, are all set to happen at the end of 2024.
According to Dexerto, the Game Awards 2024 are scheduled for Thursday, December 12, 2024, at Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, California.
The four-hour award ceremony would begin at 7:30 PM EST (4:30 PM PDT, 3:30 PM MST, 8:30 AM [December 13] BST).
Founder and host of The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley, told Deadline, “10 years ago when we were launching TGA, the concept of streaming-only awards show without TV network or cable distribution seemed nearly impossible."
"As soon as someone tells you why something won’t work, it’s a good indication that you’re attempting something new, different, and potentially groundbreaking,” he continued.
Moreover, Keighley said they took a “huge risk” of organizing a TV-level awards show to stream on YouTube and Twitch which everyone found crazy and stupid a decade ago.
But now he is so grateful that he made that bet and “now have a truly global showcase and celebration of video games.”
The long list of nomination and award categories announced on Monday, November 18, 2024, is:
Game of the Year
• Astro Bot
• Balatro
• Black Myth: Wukong
• Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
• Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
• Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Game Direction
• Astro Bot
• Balatro
• Black Myth: Wukong
• Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
• Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
• Metaphor: ReFantazio
• Best Ongoing Game
• Destiny 2
• Diablo 4
• Final Fantasy XIV
• Fortnite
• Helldivers 2
Best Art Direction
• Astro Bot
• Black Myth: Wukong
• Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
• Metaphor: ReFantazio
• Neva
• Best Mobile Game
• AFK Journey
• Balatro
• Wuthering Waves
• Zenless Zone Zero
• Pokemon TCG Pocket
Best Narrative
• Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
• Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
• Metaphor: ReFantazio
• Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
• Silent Hill 2
Best Performance
• Briana White – Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
• Hannah Telle – Life is Strange: Double Exposure
• Humberly Gonzalez – Star Wars Outlaws
• Luke Roberts – Silent Hill 2
• Melina Juergens – Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Best Score and Music
• Astro Bot
• Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
• Metaphor: ReFantazio
• Silent Hill 2
• Stellar Blade
• Best Adaptions
• Arcane
• Fallout
• Knuckles
• Like a Dragon: Yakuza
• Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Best Multiplayer
• Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
• Helldivers 2
• Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2
• Super Mario Party Jamboree
• Tekken 8
Best Independent Game
• Animal Well
• Balatro
• Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
• Neva
• UFO 50
Most Anticipated Game
• Death Stranding 2 – On the Beach
• Ghost of Yotei
• Grand Theft Auto 6
• Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
• Monster Hunter Wilds
Best Roleplaying Game
• Dragon’s Dogma 2
• Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
• Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
• Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
• Metaphor: ReFantazio
• Content Creator
• CaseOh
• Illojuan
• Techno Gamers
• TypicalGamer
• Usada Pekora
Best Action-Adventure
• Black Myth: Wukong
• Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
• Helldivers 2
• Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2
• Stellar Blade
Best Fighting Game
• Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero
• Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising
• Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection
• Multiversus
• Tekken 8
• Innovation in Accessibility
• Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
• Diablo 4
• Dragon Age: The Veilguard
• Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
• Star Wars Outlaws
Best Family Game
• Astro Bot
• Princess Peach Showtime
• Super Mario Party Jamboree
• The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
• The Plucky Squire
Best Sim or Strategy Game
• Age of Mythology Retold
• Frostpunk 2
• Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess
• Manor Lords
• Unicorn Overlord
Best Sports and Racing Game
• F1 24
• EA Sports FC25
• NBA 2k25
• Topspin 2k25
• WWE 2k24
Best E-sports Game
• Counter-Strike
• Dota 2
• League of Legends
• Mobile Legends Bang Bang
• Valorant
Best E-sports Athlete
• 33
• AlekisB
• Chovy
• Faker
• Zywoo
• Zmjjkk
Best E-sports Team
• Bilibili Gaming – League of Legends
• Gen G – League of Legends
• Navi – Counter-Strike
• T1 – League of Legends
• Team Liquid – Dota 2