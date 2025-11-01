Zuckerberg shows off Roman Halloween look while ‘messaging for Mars’

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg revealed his Halloween 2024 look on social media with a blend of humour.
Taking to Instagram, the tech giant shared his family picture in Roman-themed costumes while revealing that he was the one who decided on this theme.
Facebook's owner wrote, “I don't often get to pick our costume theme, but when I do, you know it's going to be Roman.”
“If Mars wore slides, you know they would have been Adidas,” he added in the comments under his post.
In the picture shared on social media, Zuckerberg, who is also one of the richest men in the world, could be seen wearing a golden helmet, a crimson cape and a white tunic along with traditional armour, while his wife, Priscilla Chan, who recently won the WSJ Innovator of the Year Award, was dressed in a beige-coloured Roman attire while holding a toy bow and a fawn.
The couple posed with their daughters Maxima Chan, August Chan, and Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg, who were also dressed according to the Roman theme.
Zuck also shared a picture of himself using his phone in his Halloween outfit on his Instagram story with a caption, “Just a typical day of messaging for Mars.”
It is worth noting that last year, Zuckerberg broke the internet with his spot-on John Wick look, inspired by Keanu Reeves’ iconic character.