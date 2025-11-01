Sci-Tech

Zuckerberg shows off Roman Halloween look while ‘messaging for Mars’

Mark Zuckerberg reveals what happened when he finally got to pick the Halloween theme

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Zuckerberg shows off Roman Halloween look while ‘messaging for Mars’
Zuckerberg shows off Roman Halloween look while ‘messaging for Mars’

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg revealed his Halloween 2024 look on social media with a blend of humour.

Taking to Instagram, the tech giant shared his family picture in Roman-themed costumes while revealing that he was the one who decided on this theme.

Facebook's owner wrote, “I don't often get to pick our costume theme, but when I do, you know it's going to be Roman.”

“If Mars wore slides, you know they would have been Adidas,” he added in the comments under his post.


In the picture shared on social media, Zuckerberg, who is also one of the richest men in the world, could be seen wearing a golden helmet, a crimson cape and a white tunic along with traditional armour, while his wife, Priscilla Chan, who recently won the WSJ Innovator of the Year Award, was dressed in a beige-coloured Roman attire while holding a toy bow and a fawn.

The couple posed with their daughters Maxima Chan, August Chan, and Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg, who were also dressed according to the Roman theme.

Zuck also shared a picture of himself using his phone in his Halloween outfit on his Instagram story with a caption, “Just a typical day of messaging for Mars.”

It is worth noting that last year, Zuckerberg broke the internet with his spot-on John Wick look, inspired by Keanu Reeves’ iconic character.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

OpenAI upgrades Sora app with multiple engaging features

OpenAI upgrades Sora app with multiple engaging features
OpenAI has also launched Leaderboards to boost social engagement

Apple reports record Q4 earnings amid strong iPhone 17 demand

Apple reports record Q4 earnings amid strong iPhone 17 demand
The iPhone revenue totaled $49.03 billion, which is less than the expected figure of $49.3 billion

WhatsApp rolls out game-changing feature for channel admins

WhatsApp rolls out game-changing feature for channel admins
WhatsApp is adding new features to make channels more engaging and interactive

Canva releases own design model, brings several AI features to platform

Canva releases own design model, brings several AI features to platform
Canva has also launched Canva Grow, an all-in-one marketing platform that is a perfect combination of analytics, creation

YouTube TV viewers to lose Disney, ESPN channels amid contract dispute

YouTube TV viewers to lose Disney, ESPN channels amid contract dispute
Disney content to go dark on YouTube TV as both companies failed to reach an agreement on contract expiration

Threads now allows users to approve and filter their replies

Threads now allows users to approve and filter their replies
Threads has also rolled out new Activity feed filters that make it easier to view replies from people you follow or those that include mentions

WhatsApp brings Passkeys support for easier access to encrypted backups

WhatsApp brings Passkeys support for easier access to encrypted backups
Users can retrieve their data or access WhatsApp’s backup after losing their device by using different methods with this update

Microsoft services restores after widespread outage affecting millions of users

Microsoft services restores after widespread outage affecting millions of users
Major Microsoft error caused AFD nodes to fail, impacting several apps, including Microsoft 365, Xbox Live, Heathrow Airport, more

1X unveils $20,000 humanoid robot NEO to transform ‘life at home’

1X unveils $20,000 humanoid robot NEO to transform ‘life at home’
NEO can handle daily chores, from folding laundry to cleaning and organizing

Is Microsoft Azure and AWS down? Millions of users report issues across US

Is Microsoft Azure and AWS down? Millions of users report issues across US
Microsoft and AWS have reportedly grappled with a significant outage

Comet 3I/ATLAS: Scientists marks major milestone with new discovery

Comet 3I/ATLAS: Scientists marks major milestone with new discovery
Scientists estimated comet 3i/atlas to be about 7 billion years old, it likely formed in another star system and entered our Solar System

Apple to bring major display overhaul for THESE upcoming devices: Report

Apple to bring major display overhaul for THESE upcoming devices: Report
The Cupertino-based tech giant will continue using existing display tech in the M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models